U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, now has muscle.
The longtime senator explained Thursday night, at a Republican Party of Iowa fundraiser in Dubuque, that when he now returns home to the Hawkeye State, he does not do so alone. A bodyguard accompanies him.
“I served 38 years without any protection,” Grassley said.
But in January, he assumed the role of president pro tempore of the Senate. The position historically has been bestowed on the most-
senior member of the Senate’s majority party.
That put Grassley third in the line of presidential succession.
If President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi all died, were suffering one of a list of maladies or otherwise were unable to physically perform the duties of the president, Grassley would do so.
So, in the back of the room at Hotel Julien Dubuque on Thursday night, an inauspiciously dressed man — but for a visible earpiece — grinned while Grassley explained all this.
“Years ago, somebody decided the pres pro tem ought to be protected,” Grassley said. “It seems to me it’s a terribly boring job for them.”
The guard is an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police. He hurried out of the room following the event with Grassley.
Hotel Julien General Manager Dwight Hopfauf said he and his crew have worked several times with the U.S. Secret Service over the years, but this was the first time he could remember the Capitol Police being on the premises. Still, he said the operation doesn’t change much based on the agency involved.
“We do a property tour with them a couple of days in advance,” Hopfauf said. “We work with them as close as they need us to. But everyone’s a VIP to us.”
Grassley said the new detail hasn’t changed the way he goes about his business of representing Iowa.
“I just live a little bit different life,” he said.
The only other Iowan to serve as president pro tempore was U.S. Sen. Albert B. Cummins, first chosen in 1919 — 100 years before Grassley.
ERNST TARGETS PENTAGON PURCHASES
Iowa’s other U.S. senator took aim at the Pentagon last week.
Republican Joni Ernst, a combat veteran and the chairwoman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, wrote a letter to the deputy secretary of defense calling for the Pentagon “to stop buying and using tech equipment that can be hacked by our adversaries,” according to a press release.
It stated that the U.S. Department of Defense in 2018 purchased more than $30 million worth of “electronic equipment manufactured by Chinese companies with known cybersecurity vulnerabilities despite repeated warnings by other government agencies.”
Ernst stated, “Spending millions of taxpayer money on computers, printers and other tech equipment with known cybersecurity risks just doesn’t make sense and threatens to undermine our national security.”
DURBIN CONTINUES FIGHT AGAINST VAPING
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, sent a letter last week to U.S. Food and Drug Administration acting Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless and Center for Tobacco Products Director Mitch Zeller to address vaping amongst the nation’s youth.
In the letter, he asked the leaders to “immediately remove e-cigarette products that have been linked to respiratory illness and death from the market.”
“But, in the face of a public health epidemic — one that has now had deadly consequences — press releases and incremental bureaucratic half-measures have failed. FDA’s inaction is alarming
and has become dangerous,” Durbin wrote. “Will FDA act now that 193 people across 22 states have severe lung illness associated with e-cigarettes? Will FDA act now that a person in Illinois has died?”
HEIN TO CHAIR INTERIM COMMITTEES
Iowa House of Representatives Speaker Linda Upmeyer has named Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, as chairman of the Tax Credit Review Committee and the Tax Expenditure Committee, according to an announcement last week.
The dates for the committees’ meetings have not been set yet.
“Taxpayers deserve to know that they are getting value out of the tax programs and incentives offered by the state,” Hein said in a press release. “I am looking forward to the work ahead on both of these committees.”
The Tax Credit Review Committee will review Iowa’s various tax credit and incentive programs and evaluate their effectiveness.
The Tax Expenditure Committee will perform a scheduled review of specific tax credits so each credit is reviewed at least once every five years.
During the legislative session, Hein is the chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee, which he has characterized as dealing “with truly everything that has a tax or fee impact.”
ENDORSEMENTS
Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign last week announced eight endorsements from “central and eastern Iowa leaders,” including Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan, a fellow Democrat.
CALENDAR
5:30 p.m. today — Democratic presidential candidate and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will speak at a house party in Manchester, Iowa, on his “Statehouse to White House” tour. The event will be held at the home of Sharie and Jim Kernan
- , 156 W. Union St.
- 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2 — Bullock and fellow Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Rep.
Tulsi Gabbard
- , of Hawaii, will be among those marching in the Labor Day Parade in Dubuque. The parade will start at Jackson Park and head south along Main Street to West Ninth Street; east on West Ninth to Iowa Street; south on Iowa to West Fifth Street; west on West Fifth to Locust Street; and north on Locust to Washington Square, where the parade will end.
- 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 — Gabbard will host a meet-and-greet event — her first in Dubuque — at Inspire Cafe, 955 Washington St.