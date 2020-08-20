EDGEWOOD, Iowa – A benefit is planned this weekend for a woman diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The benefit for Danielle Pape will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Café Rosé, Edgewood, according to a social media post. Live music by Bill Stock will be performed from 1 to 4 p.m.
Pape and her family are active in their communities where they live and work, Edgewood, Littleport and Elkader, according to a GoFundMe page created for the family.
Donations will be accepted at the benefit, with proceeds going to the family. Café Rosé will be serving pork burgers.
Donation accounts have been established at FreedomBank, Elkader, 563-245-2522, and at Community Savings Bank, Edgewood, 563-928-6425.
The GoFundMe page is located at https://bit.ly/3kVtsG2.