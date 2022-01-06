Five Flags Center in Dubuque recently unveiled its most attended events of 2021, and country music concerts notched five of the six top spots.

A concert by outlaw country music star Cody Jinks topped the list, drawing 3,120 attendees. 

The 10 most attended events at the civic center in 2021 were:

1. Cody Jinks: 3,120 attendees

2. Lee Brice: 2,757 attendees

3. Julien Dubuque International Film Festival: 2,424 attendees

4. Kip Moore: 2,130 attendees

5. Koe Wetzel: 2,119 attendees

6. Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence: 2,015

7. Lindsey Stirling: 2,012

8. Styx: 1,622

9. Clarke University commencement: 1,120

10. Air Supply: 1,060

