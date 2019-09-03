Sheriff Nate Dreckman said Grant County officials intend to generate extra revenue when the new jail opens by housing inmates from other counties and the state.
The new jail is located in the new Grant County Community Services Building just outside of Lancaster. Inmates are expected to be moved into the facility in late September.
“We are going to be aggressive in finding inmates to house from other facilities, including some from the Wisconsin prison system,” he said.
Recently, Gary Ranum told his fellow county supervisors that the county Law Enforcement Committee has been talking about housing out-of-county inmates in the new jail. Ranum said committee members received information that the county could generate as much as $250,000 for Grant County by housing out-of-county inmates.
The new jail will have 106 beds, while the county’s jail population has hovered in the upper 30s in recent months. The current jail has 66 beds and recently was holding just two out-of-county inmates.