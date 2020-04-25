Police said a Dubuque woman assaulted her son, who has autism, and failed to take him to seek medical treatment when he was suffering from kidney stones.
Peggy J. Blackburn, 39, no permanent address, also is accused of sending threatening messages to her mother, who reported Blackburn to authorities.
Blackburn was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Thursday at 2175 Central Ave. on warrants charging four counts of child endangerment, as well as a charge of second-degree harassment. She made an initial appearance in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County on Friday.
According to court documents, Blackburn on April 2 assaulted her 14-year-old son, who has autism and corresponding sensory challenges. The assault allegedly occurred in the presence of Blackburn's other two children.
Blackburn also is accused of failing to take the same boy to a hospital, even though he had complained of side pain for several days. The boy's grandfather was able to take him to the hospital on April 3, and the boy was diagnosed with kidney stones, according to court documents.
Police said Blackburn confronted her mother, Corrine M. Ploessl, 62, of 205½ Kaufmann Ave., on April 3. Authorities arrived and recorded several threatening messages they said Blackburn sent to her mother regarding the assault allegation.