ANAMOSA, Iowa — Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, said his experience in both political parties and inclination toward independent thought will continue to aid his district when he is re-elected.
McKean faces Republican challenger Steve Bradley, of Cascade, in the Nov. 3 election to represent District 58 in the Iowa House of Representatives. The district covers all of Jackson County, more than half of Jones County and a portion of Dubuque County near Cascade.
McKean held elected office as a Republican for more than 40 years, including previous stints in the Iowa House from 1979 to 1992 and the Iowa Senate from 1993 to 2002. He returned to the Iowa House in 2017 and was re-elected in 2018. But he made national headlines in April 2019 when he — the longest-serving Republican in the Iowa Legislature — switched to the Democratic Party. He cited the actions of President Donald Trump as chief among the reasons he switched.
While the switch is one of the reasons that the District 58 seat is a main target of Republicans, McKean said it seems to be “ancient history” for the constituents to whom he has spoken while campaigning.
“Quite frankly, I’ve not been hearing much about the party change from people I actually talk to,” he said. “Other than the very partisan on either side, folks know that they have a representative who puts the interests of their district above partisan politics. That’s how I’ve always been. They’re sick of people who just toe the party line.”
McKean pointed to a vote from the 2020 session on a bill to institute a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can receive an abortion.
“I was the only Democrat who voted for that amendment,” he said. “I felt in a decision that’s such a momentous one, a brief waiting period was not an unreasonable requirement.”
McKean continues to be concerned about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to it.
“It’s very troubling that we have more deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa than they do in Wisconsin with almost twice the population,” he said. “Apparently, there are things we could have done differently.”
As of Wednesday, Wisconsin’s toll of COVID-19-related deaths stood at 1,536. Iowa was at 1,498 as of 5 p.m.
McKean said the way forward is to put politics aside and find a balance between safety and rebuilding the economy.
“Part of our challenge, when we go back in January, is to take a hard look at what our financial revenue situation is and be willing to set some definite priorities, fund what we need to and cut some programs that aren’t pulling their weight,” he said.
McKean also said a great deal of his focus is on rural economic development, including enhancing broadband.
He said that Iowa would benefit from a split Legislature, which could be achieved if Democrats take control of the House.
“I’ve worked under full Democratic control, full Republican control and split,” McKean said. “The best legislation has come from split control. When one party controls the whole shebang, we tend to see extreme legislation.
“That may well appeal to that party’s base, but it isn’t necessarily in the best interests of the entire state.”