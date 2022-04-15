Dubuque's city attorney is recommending the City Council repeal an ordinance prohibiting "aggressive panhandling" in the wake of a call to do so by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa.
In a memo, City Attorney Crenna Brumwell made the recommendation, though she noted "I can find no records that the city has ever issued a citation under the ordinance" since its adoption in 2009. The recommendation is scheduled to be considered by council members at their meeting on Monday, April 18.
Dubuque’s ordinance prohibits “aggressive panhandling,” which can include touching someone without that person’s consent, following or blocking people’s movements, continued solicitation after a request has been rejected or ignored, or other behavior “that would cause a reasonably prudent person to feel threatened, intimidated or fearful.”
The ordinance also prohibits soliciting in a location where a person is not free to walk away, such as at a bus stop, on public transportation, in a line for admission or at an outdoor dining service area, as well as within 50 feet of an ATM or an entrance to a bank.
The ordinance states that its purpose is “to ensure unimpeded pedestrian traffic flow, to maintain and protect the physical safety and well-being of pedestrians, and to otherwise foster a safe and harassment free climate in public places.”
Last week, the ACLU of Iowa sent letters to city officials in Dubuque and three other Iowa cities calling for the repeal of their panhandling ordinances, saying they violate citizens’ constitutional right to free speech.
ACLU representatives asked city officials to stop enforcing the ordinances, immediately initiate steps to repeal them and dismiss any pending prosecutions under them.
In her memo, Brumwell states that the letter from the ACLU was the first communication that she received from the organization on the issue. She wrote that "if the ACLU had contacted me prior to sending their demand letter, I would have told them I agree with most of their analysis and would have suggested a joint recommendation/action asking the (City Council) to repeal the ordinance."