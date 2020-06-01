Dubuque police today took to social media to ask that people stop posting incorrect information about protests and unrest in the city.
“Please do not spread rumors about different radical groups in the world descending on Dubuque to cause problems,” the post states.
It states that Dubuque has experienced peaceful rallies “because people want to bring attention to important issues without it getting lost in needless violence.”
Lt. Ted McClimon said police have been monitoring local social media regarding rumors of unrest.
"We’ve been hearing rumors and seeing posts about groups coming to Dubuque," he said. "We don't want information that is inaccurate to get pushed out there."