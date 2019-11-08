MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A fire damaged a Mineral Point home Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded at about 3 p.m. to the house fire in the 300 block of High Street, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
Mineral Point Fire Chief Bryan Marr wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the house sustained fire damage to the attic and some of the roof structure.
“There was moderate water damage from the fire-suppression efforts,” Marr said. “The house sustained minor smoke damage.”
No injuries were reported. Dodgeville firefighters also assisted in fighting the blaze.
“All indications to a cause are pointing to faulty wiring in the attic of the house,” Marr said.
Marr said units cleared the scene by 6:30 p.m.