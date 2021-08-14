DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Activities surrounding Thursday’s Major League Baseball game could not have gone better, according to Field of Dreams and local officials.
“You could not have created a movie that showcased our area better than that game did,” said Keith Rahe, Travel Dubuque president and CEO, on Friday.
The game nationally broadcast on FOX featured many captivating shots of the Field of Dreams, but also of Dyersville and the tri-state area.
The official attendance at the game featuring the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees topped 7,800, while hundreds more watched the broadcast at the official MLB watch party in Dyersville. Even more were packed into other venues to catch the action.
Before the first pitch, Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that MLB intends to host another game at the Field of Dreams in 2022.
In an emailed statement Friday, Chris Marinak, MLB chief operations and strategy officer, said the league appreciated the area’s response to this year’s game — an instant classic that the White Sox won, 9-8, with a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
“MLB at Field of Dreams symbolized what makes baseball so special,” Marinak’s statement read. “We brought together fans of all generations around a cornfield in Iowa and witnessed a dramatic walk-off ending that rivaled a movie script. It’s hard to believe that this game actually exceeded even our wildest dreams.”
Rahe estimated that 10,000 to 12,000 people came to the city of Dyersville for Beyond the Game and game-related festivities on Wednesday and Thursday.
Commercial Club Park officials said the free Wednesday night concert, with country duo Maddie & Tae as headliners, drew about 3,500 people.
“The economic impact of this is significant,” Rahe said. “And this is not even for just the couple days that people were here. It’s all the weeks leading up to the event when people were here working on things, staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants.”
Karla Thompson, Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said everyone she met was glad to be part of such a historic event.
The local business community also stepped up, she said.
“They’ve been preparing for this for two years, so when the day came, they were really enthusiastic about it and really rolled out the red carpet,” Thompson said.
Tom Olberding, co-owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville, said the brewery made two weeks’ worth of sales just this week. On Wednesday and Thursday alone, the brewery had double the business that it would on a typical weekend.
“(Thursday) was everything I hoped it would be and more,” Olberding said. “There were people that were in here from all over the country. They were so appreciative and happy to be in this town.”
Tim O’Mara, of Dubuque, was among those inside a packed Textile Brewing a few hours before Thursday’s game. He said he enjoyed socializing with everyone who came to the brewery for the game, including people from throughout the U.S.
“I think it’s a big plus, no question,” O’Mara said about the game’s impact on the area. “It’s a big financial plus and a big social plus.”
Officials at the stadium on Thursday also were pleased with how everything turned out.
“The game exceeded expectations,” said Roman Weinberg, director of operations for Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams site. “You couldn’t have scripted it up any better. … This was a spectacle for the ages. It ensures that we’re on the map for years to come.”
Weinberg said the stadium’s temporary structures — such as bleachers, locker rooms and tents — will be taken down soon, but the field itself will continue to be maintained.
As of now, visitors still will not have access to the game field. The Field of Dreams movie site is expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 16.
Parking at the Field of Dreams site proved to be the biggest challenge on the law enforcement side of things, Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder said.
Heavy rains in the days before the game made the parking areas muddy, but things were running smoothly by Thursday afternoon.
“At some points, traffic was backed up from the Field of Dreams into Dyersville, but it went fairly smoothly,” Schroeder said. “Our goal was to get everyone parked by the time the game started (at 6 p.m.), and we parked the last car at 5:30 p.m.”
He said there were no traffic issues during the concert, which was attended by “very well-behaved music fans.” Also, no criminal incidents arose during the events.
“From a law enforcement angle, we couldn’t ask for a better situation,” Schroeder said.