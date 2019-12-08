Dubuque’s mayor asked the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office to investigate whether City Council Member Jake Rios should be removed from office or criminally charged for sharing materials from closed-meeting discussions.
The Telegraph Herald recently obtained city emails and other documents via an open-records request. Among those records was a Nov. 7 letter from Buol to Rios accusing him of misconduct in office for disclosing documents and recordings from closed-door council meetings related to the performance evaluation of City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
“I am referring your disclosure of confidential closed sessions and personnel information to the county attorney’s office for investigation,” Buol wrote, accusing Rios of “nonfelonious misconduct in office.”
But Rios, who only would respond to questions from the TH via email, said he hopes County Attorney C.J. May III will see his “concerns were for the right reasons” and that he tried to shed light on council members’ concerns about city leadership.
“It was my duty as a public servant to whistleblow what had gone on, to the press if need be,” wrote Rios.
MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a Manchester couple’s request to delay the removal of exotic animals from their roadside zoo while they appeal a lower court’s ruling.
The decision effectively guarantees that all exotic animals will be removed from Cricket Hollow Animal Park, located just west of Manchester, in the coming weeks, according to Jessica Blome, an attorney working with Animal Legal Defense Fund.
Even if zoo owners Pam and Tom Sellner ultimately win their appeal of a Nov. 24 ruling in Iowa District Court for Delaware County, the animals already will be spread among various sanctuaries and out of reach, Blome said.
A board tasked with recommending salary increases for elected Dubuque County officials proposed a 12% pay hike for the sheriff, as well as 6% raises for three other officials.
The Dubuque County Compensation Board met this week to discuss pay rates for officials in fiscal year 2021, which will begin July 1. The board is made up of representatives picked by the county sheriff, auditor, treasurer, recorder and supervisors.
For the second consecutive year, board members recommended a pay hike of more than 10% for the sheriff. And for the second year, the county supervisors — who ultimately sign off on any wage increases — say the results are disappointing.
Compensation members also recommended a 6% bump for the county auditor, recorder and treasurer, and a 2.8% increase for the three county supervisors.
City of Dubuque officials say a $20 million plan for a new parking structure could be accelerated to help ensure a deal in which two major local businesses buy one of the city’s largest buildings.
City Council members voted, 5-0, on Monday night to set a Dec. 16 public hearing on a proposed development agreement among the city, insurance broker Cottingham & Butler, financial services company Heartland Financial USA and the two companies’ partnership entity, Roshek Property LLC. Council Members Luis Del Toro and Jake Rios were absent.
Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial intend to close on the estimated $12 million purchase of the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., prior to the end of the year.
The development agreement with the two companies also requires the city build a new 500-space parking structure by Dec. 31, 2022.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As she drove through a night of sleet, Dawn Gard knew where she would find her boy.
Earlier that night in 2010, Dawn received a phone call from his fiancee. She and Dustin Hendricks, 21, had become engaged just days before.
She asked Dawn to locate the car that Dustin used that day.
“I almost felt like I was lost, even though I knew exactly where I was going,” she said.
At Belmont Mound State Park in rural Platteville, Dawn found Dustin curled on his side beneath the 64-foot observation tower. She thought he was crying. Dustin’s phone rang, and Dawn attempted to remove it from his pocket. His body rolled onto its back.
“I tried to do CPR,” Dawn said. “The light from my phone showed me his face. A lot of blood coming out of his face. He broke his nose. I put his hat back on his head, and when I put it back on, I felt the top of his head and it was smashed.”
Knowing she could do nothing, she held Dustin. Dawn begged for him to come back.
“It was a long, long time before I got over at being angry at the tower,” she said, “because it wasn’t the tower’s fault.”
Since 1998, at least three people have taken their lives at the Belmont Mound observation tower. Following the most recent suicide on Sept. 28, the park’s caretakers — the Belmont Lions Club — moved to see it deconstructed. While a desire to prevent further tragedy motivated their decision, other problems factored into the deliberations, including the danger posed by visitors who toss objects off the tower’s sides, leaving the shattered remains for club members to gather.
The observation tower, built in 1969, also has deteriorated markedly.