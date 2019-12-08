Pam Mullin (left) and Tom Welu work to decorate the Christmas tree at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The lighting ceremony for the 18-foot Christmas tree will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and feature the Dubuque Senior High School Madrigal Performers. There are about 1,400 Victorian-themed ornaments and 2,400 lights on the tree.