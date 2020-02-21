BELMONT, Wis. — One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday morning in Lafayette County.
Brent D. Reddington, 46, of Belmont, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 151 in Belmont Township. The release states that Reddington was traveling north on the highway when his vehicle went onto the left shoulder. Reddington overcorrected, and his vehicle entered a ditch, struck a rock embankment and overturned.