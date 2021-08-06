BAGLEY, Wis. -- A second former Bagley Volunteer Fire Department official has been sentenced to one year of probation for stealing from the department.
Jodi L. Moris, 58, of rural Mount Hope, was given the sentence Wednesday in Grant County Circuit Court after entering a no-contest guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of theft-business setting. She was initially charged with felony theft-business setting.
Moris, who was the Bagley department's secretary/treasurer, faces nine months in jail should she violate terms of her probation.
Ryne P. Jackley, 31, of Bagley, was fined $300 in July for his role in the theft after entering a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of theft. Jackley formerly served as the fire department's chief.
Authorities were notified in March of suspicious activity on the Bagley Volunteer Fire Department's accounts.
Court documents state that an investigator compiled a list of "suspicious transactions" from January 2019 to April 2021. Moris was unable to explain most of the transactions or "indicated" she withdrew money for personal use, documents state.
She reported already having paid back $1,850, but even with the amount she returned, she still had taken nearly $12,700, according to the investigator.
The investigator also reported that Jackley admitted to taking $1,200 from the department to buy a vehicle, as well as transferring $100 to his personal account.