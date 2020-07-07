A Dubuque marketing business is poised to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a sizable expansion.
McCullough Creative soon will break ground on a new, 16,000 square-foot facility in Tamarack Business Park south of Dubuque. The new facility will be located “kitty corner” from the business’ existing facility at 10446 Ironwood Drive, according to Business Manager Pat McCullough.
McCullough said the new facility has been in the company’s plans for a couple of years now. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the economic landscape, the company decided to push forward with the project.
“The faith we have in our employees and their talents, coupled with the relationships we have with our clients, makes us confident about sticking to our plan and charting our own course for the long term,” he said.
Company officials will break ground on the new building this summer and plan to occupy the structure in January or February.
McCullough Creative will continue to occupy its current space, and the new facility will provide extra room for production.
The business was founded by Pat’s father, Jack McCullough, in 1981.
Pat McCullough acknowledged many local customers primarily know the company for its efforts in the digital realm, including creating websites and online marketing campaigns.
The business also has established a reputation for its physical exhibits and displays. Such products are frequently displayed at corporate events or trade shows or in locations such as business lobbies or museums.
Director of Displays, Exhibits and Events Bob Neumann started with the company in 1995.
“At that time, we had just gotten into displays and exhibits, primarily with small projects,” he said. “We have continued to evolve and grow in that industry ever since then.”
Neumann said the creative department will make concepts and renderings of what the final product will look like. From there, the production department builds the displays and installs them.
McCullough said improving the workflow will allow the business to tackle more projects and continue to take on increasingly complex ones.
“In the current facility, there is only so much shop space where we can build these unique structures,” he said. “We need more room to facilitate the amount of projects coming, and the sophistication of the projects coming in.”
McCullough Creative employs 27 workers. Officials hope to add about five more in the next year.
Whether the company is creating a physical product or a digital offering, the goal is ultimately the same.
“At the end of the day, we specialize in developing a deep understanding of our clients, their industry and competitors, and then finding unique ways to help them stand out from the crowd,” McCullough said. “In a downturn, that’s more valuable than ever.”