CASSVILLE, Wis. — Cassville will open its municipal swimming pool in the coming weeks.
Village board members voted this week to open Penny & Myra Eckstein Municipal Swimming Pool for the 2020 season.
Officials still are determining the exact date that the pool again will welcome swimmers, but they hope to do so in the next two weeks, according to an online announcement.
Several new rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place when the pool opens.
The pool capacity will be 60 people. There will be designated two-hour open-swim blocks, after which the facility will be closed and cleaned. Pool patrons also will be required to sign a liability waiver.
City officials ask guests to practice physical distancing and stay at least 6 feet apart from people not in their group.