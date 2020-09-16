Police have arrested two brothers in connection with an ambush in which two vehicles boxed in a third before shooting at it.
Deonte J.D. Massey-Beavers, 24, of 534 W. Locust St., was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm with damage and carrying weapons.
Marcus L.D. Massey-Phillips, 26, of 444 Angella St., No. 21, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Monday in the area of East 16th Street and Central Avenue on warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, control of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm.
Massey-Beavers and Massey- Phillips are brothers.
Court documents state that the charges stem from a shooting at about 10:10 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 2200 block of Washington Street.
Javarise J. Jackson, 24, of 1202 White St., No. 3, was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting.
Court documents state that police responded at 10:08 p.m. to the 2200 block of Washington after hearing multiple shots fired in the area. Police reported recovering three shell casings at the scene of the shooting and finding vehicle parts near a street sign that had been struck on the block.
A review of traffic camera footage showed that two vehicles, including a large sport utility vehicle, boxed in a third vehicle that had been traveling north in the 2200 block of Washington.
“The front passenger door of the (SUV) opens and a subject from the (SUV) fires multiple rounds at the (boxed-in vehicle),” state the court documents, which indicate that Jackson was the shooter. “(That vehicle) maneuvers around the (SUV), strikes a street sign and flees the area.”
Documents state that police later found it unoccupied in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace “with multiple bullet holes/impacts.”
Court documents state that prior to the shooting, Jackson and Massey-Phillips traveled to Comiskey Park, where they met with Massey-Beavers and allegedly coordinated the ambush.
Lt. Ted McClimon said police are continuing to investigate the incident and that additional charges are possible. McClimon said police do not believe there were any injuries in the shooting.
Massey-Beavers recently pleaded not guilty to charges related to a different shooting on July 22.
Massey-Beavers is charged in that case in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender.
Massey-Beavers and Jackson are accused of a drive-by shooting of Denzel M. Hayes, 26, of 2054 Jackson St., No. 1 in the 400 block of West Locust Street on July 22.
Documents state that Hayes apparently was shot in retaliation for a shooting June 12 that wounded Massey-Phillips. That shooting occurred at a party hosted by LaSean M. Brown, 29, of 2054 Jackson St., No. 1, who is Hayes’ brother.
In connection with the July 22 shooting, Jackson faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.