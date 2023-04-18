The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors intend to renovate space in a West End commercial building for a new 911 communications center, if members can agree on how to finance the approximately $5 million project.

The proposal would move the 911 center from its current home in the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, which it shares with the Sheriff’s Department and Dubuque Police Department, to the building purchased by nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives for a large childcare center and mixed-use space, at 7900 Chavenelle Road.

