The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors intend to renovate space in a West End commercial building for a new 911 communications center, if members can agree on how to finance the approximately $5 million project.
The proposal would move the 911 center from its current home in the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, which it shares with the Sheriff’s Department and Dubuque Police Department, to the building purchased by nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives for a large childcare center and mixed-use space, at 7900 Chavenelle Road.
The county has discussed a new, larger and upgraded communications center for nearly a decade, since a 2014 study produced a basic design to fulfill that need. Sheriff Joe Kennedy told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that it was more necessary now than ever, and that the need would only grow.
“The comms center has outgrown its original and intended use,” he said. “This space was originally meant for three employees. It’s like 460 square feet in that little room.”
The move, Kennedy said, would allow for expansion in case the ongoing trend of regionalization of emergency services arrives in Dubuque County and better protect operations from natural disasters.
“There is no potential for expansion where it’s at,” he said. “There’s also the issue of if Dubuque were ever to have catastrophic floods … the basement of our building would be flooded. That’s where all of the radio and other equipment is. It would hamper any attempt by us to try and respond to those events.”
As presented on Monday, a slightly scaled-back version of the project as proposed would cost around $5 million. Details of that could change as different amenities are included or not. But it served as the working number for Monday’s discussion.
None of the supervisors initially balked at the price tag.
“This sounds like a great opportunity,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough. “I think the buildout is modest.”
But, she and Supervisor Harley Pothoff firmly disagreed about how the county should pay for the project.
Currently, 911 operations funding is split by the county and the City of Dubuque. But for years, City Manager Mike Van Milligen has tried to convince the Board of Supervisors to take over full funding.
In Pothoff, Van Milligen has found a county champion for that proposal. On Monday, Pothoff reiterated that he thinks the current funding split is unfair to City of Dubuque residents and that this new 911 center was a chance to rectify it.
“It doesn’t make any difference who responds, whether it is in the city or in the county,” Pothoff said. “This is for the service guaranteeing you that 24/7, 365 days-a-year, when you call 911 someone is there. We cannot be charging people in the city more.”
To sweeten the pot, Van Milligen proposed that the city could split the cost of the new 911 center’s construction — contribute $2.5 million — but only if the county takes over the 911 service.
“The city contribution of $2.5 million to this capital project would be contingent on the transfer of operations,” he told the Board of Supervisors. “The current split would not change until July 1 of 2024. So the first year, there would be zero impact to the county levy.”
McDonough said she was especially resolved to resist the proposed change with the Iowa Legislature set to reform property taxes in a way that would restrict or reduce county revenues — especially after discussions she said she had with Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville.
“She said it was cuts, cuts, cuts — cities are going to be cut, counties are going to be cut,” McDonough said. “I am not going to accept the $2.5 million from the city, based on the contingency that we take on a full operation that we don’t have the funds for.”
Koelker also told the Telegraph Herald last week that local governments should expect to have to make spending cuts.
Under the proposal, the county also would pay Dubuque Initiatives $775,000 annually for five years as a sort of lease-to-own agreement.
McDonough, instead, proposed that the county take on the full cost and pay for it with debt. That, she said, would include the benefit of commercial properties — which also use 911 services — contributing to its repayment.
Pothoff said he only supported the project if it came with the operations transfer, which he said could be phased in over the next six years.
McDonough and Pothoff both turned to Supervisor Wayne Kenniker for support.
Kenniker said that he was behind the project and that the Board of Supervisors would figure out the funding in the near future.
“Overall, I think the need for good dispatching is what we’re talking about,” he said. “It may take some work to figure out the financing. It may take some work to figure out the (memorandum of understanding). I’m in support of putting together those numbers.”
County staff said they would return with more detailed options for the Board of Supervisors’ May 1 meeting.
