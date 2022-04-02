Dubuque area employers and child care providers identified a need for drop-in and infant care as some of the biggest challenges to local child care availability in a recent analysis.
The study examined the challenges both employers and providers in the greater Dubuque area face when it comes to offering care. Greater Dubuque Development Corp. contracted work on the analysis to Levi Architecture, a firm based in Cedar Falls, Iowa, that offers child care consulting.
GDDC has been working to address child care issues for several years as providers have struggled to obtain the funding they need, said Dave Lyons, GDDC sustainable innovation consultant. But those challenges have become even more pressing recently.
“Quite a few people who left the workforce during the pandemic and have been providing child care themselves may want to come back to the workforce now, but we will need additional (provider) capacity to do so,” Lyons said. “We need to move as quickly as we can.”
In the analysis, Levi Architecture staff interviewed 30 businesses and 19 child care providers and sent a survey to 40 child care centers and 60 child development homes. The interviews and surveys were conducted anonymously.
Lyons said employers reported several gaps in child care services, including the need for more infant care. The average waitlist for participating providers includes 25 children, with infants being among the largest age group in need of care, according to the report.
Lis Ernst, early childhood program director for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, said two of the system’s five locations that offer child care include infant care. Infant care is one of the top age groups on waiting lists, she said.
She added that Holy Family leaders recently received grant funding to expand their child care centers, which will in turn shorten their waiting list. At Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center, officials aim to offer 100 more child care spots by mid-summer, she said.
“Hopefully, that will attract more (child care) employees, as well,” Ernst said. “If your classrooms aren’t up-to-date, that makes a hard job even harder.”
Another issue that came to light in the analysis is the availability of drop-in care for families whose typical child care provider is sick or unable to watch children on a day, Lyons said. Of the 18 child care providers who responded to the survey question for the analysis, half reported not offering drop-in care.
Another gap is a lack of care for parents working earlier shifts. The analysis showed that 73.5% of employees working at the 30 interviewed businesses have a start time of 6 a.m.
“Dubuque has lots of early shifts,” Lyons said. “Some people aren’t able to take those shifts because child care options are not available until later.”
Tara Roddick, program director for Child Care Resource & Referral in Dubuque, said some providers have tried to offer shift care in the past but ran into roadblocks such as being short-staffed.
“There’s a lot of moving parts when it comes to child care,” she said. “A lot of them don’t have the staff to try it.”
While staffing remains a major challenge for all child care centers, Roddick praised Northeast Iowa Community College officials for offering child care training certificates as part of their tuition-free initiative.
“That’s a really promising thing to have here,” she said.
Mary Janssen, regional director for Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral, worked on the analysis as a consultant with Levi Architecture. She noted that all of the employers and providers reached through the analysis showed a desire to keep working on solutions to care barriers.
“It’s good that these conversations and efforts are happening,” she said. “They really shared a passion for finding solutions.”
Ernst added that she would be interested in any partnerships that would address challenges in child care.
“We’re really trying to take an active role in being problem solvers and working toward solutions,” she said.
Lyons said GDDC officials want to have conversations “as soon as possible” with employers and providers to come up with solutions.
“We have to have good conversations with the industry on how increased support for workforce child care is positive to their bottom line,” he said. “We can show to shareholders that this is a smart decision because productivity will go up, absentees will go down and longevity will expand.”