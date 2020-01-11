The filing deadline was Tuesday for candidates for municipal, school district and state judicial races in Wisconsin.
The Telegraph Herald on Thursday printed an extensive listing of local candidates that filed to run in the April 7 election.
However, complete information for all local entities could not be obtained Tuesday or Wednesday.
They included:
CITY OF BOSCOBEL
Ward 1: Barb Bell (i)
Ward 2: Sara Strang (i) and Stephanie Merwin-Brown
Ward 3: Milt Cashman (i) and Krissy Whiteaker-Schneider
Ward 4: Roger Brown (i)
Mayor: Steve Wetter (i) and Lyle Vesperman
VILLAGE OF TENNYSON
Two trustee seats are open for two-year terms. Caucus: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Village Hall, 101 Bunker Hill St.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
CASSVILLE
Area A: Tracy Fishnick (i)
Area D: Lynn Kirschbaum (i)
Area E: Duane Kartman (i)
FENNIMORE
Area 4: Sheila Ruchti (i)
Area 5: Herman Maier (i)
Area 6: Diane Helms (i) and Tim Klaas
IOWA-GRANT
Area 3: No candidate
Area 7: Kristin Spurley (i)