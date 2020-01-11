The filing deadline was Tuesday for candidates for municipal, school district and state judicial races in Wisconsin.

The Telegraph Herald on Thursday printed an extensive listing of local candidates that filed to run in the April 7 election.

However, complete information for all local entities could not be obtained Tuesday or Wednesday.

They included:

CITY OF BOSCOBEL

Ward 1: Barb Bell (i)

Ward 2: Sara Strang (i) and Stephanie Merwin-Brown

Ward 3: Milt Cashman (i) and Krissy Whiteaker-Schneider

Ward 4: Roger Brown (i)

Mayor: Steve Wetter (i) and Lyle Vesperman

VILLAGE OF TENNYSON

Two trustee seats are open for two-year terms. Caucus: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Village Hall, 101 Bunker Hill St.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

CASSVILLE

Area A: Tracy Fishnick (i)

Area D: Lynn Kirschbaum (i)

Area E: Duane Kartman (i)

FENNIMORE

Area 4: Sheila Ruchti (i)

Area 5: Herman Maier (i)

Area 6: Diane Helms (i) and Tim Klaas

IOWA-GRANT

Area 3: No candidate

Area 7: Kristin Spurley (i)

Tags