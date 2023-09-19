MANCHESTER, Iowa — After 10 years of serving as senior pastor of First Lutheran Church in Manchester, the Rev. Tony Ede is moving to Texas to work in the executive offices of the North American Lutheran Church.
Ede grew up in Maynard, has a Master of Business Administration degree and has been an ordained minister for the past 17 years. Before coming to Manchester in 2013, he served at King of Kings in Woodbury, Minn., Immanuel and Bethany church in Kimballton and Trinity Lutheran Church in Webster City.
In addition to ministering to his congregation, Ede has been very active in the larger Manchester community. He was an original member of the DelCo Advancing Modern Professionals for Tomorrow team and served on the Centennial Planning Team. He has also helped with multiple benefits, schools and worked as a substitute bus driver.
“My home congregation pastor when I was growing up said, ‘If you want to impact a community, you have to be very involved in the town and the school,’” Ede recalled. “I think I’ve lived that out very well in Manchester.”
During his time in Manchester, Ede also served as an officer on the fire department and is an EMT.
“I have a long family history of being involved with emergency services. My dad and grandfather were both firefighters and EMTs, so that was just a normal thing for me to be around,” he said. “In 10 years, we’ve had great ministry and great experiences, not only here in the congregation, but also in the community of Delaware County and the surrounding areas. We’re sad to go, but are being called to a new ministry.”
Ede’s new position in Fort Worth, Texas, will be in the executive offices under the bishop and general secretary of the North American Lutheran Church. Ede said he’s been very active in the international churches across North America and led ministries with the church’s renewal, technology and stewardship teams, making him a natural fit to be in church leadership roles.
“A couple years ago, the head of the whole church asked if I’d ever be interested in a position with the executive office, which is our highest office,” Ede said. “I was interested in having a conversation about it and, from that point on, we developed.”
Ede will have either direct or indirect oversight of various church committees depending on their connection to his expertise. The two primary areas he’ll serve are digital communications and finance and organizational development. According to Ede, these committees create a needed robust and fruitful church structure to provide resources and information for all congregations that enables “One expression of ministry” across the church.
“It’s going to be quite the change from what I’m doing here. I won’t have a congregation to serve, but I’ll be able to serve many congregations,” Ede said. “I won’t have people I connect with on a regular basis, but I’ll connect with many people regularly. There’s a big change in the kind of ministry I’ll be providing, but very much needed for the greater church.”
Ede’s new position begins Oct. 1. First Lutheran Church will be ministered by substitute pastors from other churches until a new pastor is found.