Manchester pastor accepts larger role in Lutheran Church
The Rev. Tony Ede, senior pastor of First Lutheran Church, will celebrate his last Sunday service in Manchester on Sept. 17 before relocating to Fort Worth, Texas, for his new position.

 Daniel Charland

MANCHESTER, Iowa — After 10 years of serving as senior pastor of First Lutheran Church in Manchester, the Rev. Tony Ede is moving to Texas to work in the executive offices of the North American Lutheran Church.

Ede grew up in Maynard, has a Master of Business Administration degree and has been an ordained minister for the past 17 years. Before coming to Manchester in 2013, he served at King of Kings in Woodbury, Minn., Immanuel and Bethany church in Kimballton and Trinity Lutheran Church in Webster City.

