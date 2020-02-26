From virtual reality headsets to 3-D printing to recording software, Dubuque’s public library has grown in recent years as a place not only to explore, but to create and innovate.
Library officials aim to better spread the word of the facility’s offerings and services, particularly to a younger generation of patrons.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library officials hope to add a full-time position in Library Youth Services to focus on service to teens for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The move would cost $69,500 next fiscal year and is being recommended for approval by City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
“Our primary focus has been on early literacy,” said Library Director Susan Henricks. “We serve teens more on a part-time basis.”
She said “the employee would build relationships with the teen population ... and work on outreach in the community to encourage more teens to come into the library using its resources” through after-school programming and recreation activities that provide a safe space for teens.
The person serving in the position would offer five teen outreach programs per month. The position also would free current library staff to offer more education and enrichment programs to preschool and school-aged children throughout the year, as well as outreach to area childcare agencies, Henricks said.
“In this digital world, it’s hard to keep a library relevant,” Mayor Roy Buol said. “You’re certainly doing an excellent job of keeping it relevant in this community. And I think that’s a strong message going forward, you know, for people that are looking for a place, a community of choice.”
Dubuque City Council members this week held the second of six scheduled departmental budget hearings prior to adopting the city budget for next fiscal year, beginning July 1.
That included budget presentations for the library; the health services, human rights and finance departments; and Dubuque Regional Airport.
The city is required by state law to set its budget by March 30.
Health Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $474,586
- Expenditures projected: $899,880
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 6.3% increase
- Tax support requested: $425,294
- Tax support current year: $477,234
- Employment change: Change one part-time animal control officer to a full-time position, resulting in a total of the equivalent of 6.14 full-time employees
- Recommended improvement packages: They include $31,833 to increase a part-time animal control officer to full time and $500 for tick removal kits to give away at an annual city expo. Officials project a $83,370 increase in revenue, spurred in large part by increasing animal license fees by $2 to $14 for spayed and neutered animals and a $4 increase to $34 for nonspayed and nonneutered animals. Those fees were last increased in 2009.
Human Rights
- Revenue or resources projected: $3,525
- Expenditures projected: $491,095
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 18.5% decrease
- Tax support requested: $487,570
- Tax support current year: $598,566
- Employment change: Decrease of one full-time employee with the transfer of workforce equity coordinator to Human Resources for a total of four full-time employees
- Recommended improvement packages: $3,510 for training to develop “a culturally-appropriate leadership development project to engage communities of color and other underrepresented (groups) to actively participate in civic life.”
Finance
- Revenue or resources projected: $2,601,495
- Expenditures projected: $3,424,500
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 3.8% increase
- Tax support requested: $823,005
- Tax support current year: $746,327
- Employment change: Add one seasonal finance intern for a total of the equivalent of 20 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: They include $12,500 for an expanded camera system for a remodeled finance department, including a new utility billing cashier area; $16,147 for a seasonal finance intern; $3,000 for training for accounting and utility billing staff; $700 for clothing with city logo and department name for department staff.
Library
- Revenue or resources projected: $343,962
- Expenditures projected: $4,038,011
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 2.8% increase
- Tax support requested: $3,694,049
- Tax support current year: $3,505,331
- Employment change: Increase of one full-time position for a total of the equivalent of 35.14 full-time employees
- Recommended improvement packages: They include $2,500 for catering for the Iowa Library Association Conference and $3,000 for collection and maintenance support for a bicycle library.
Airport
- Revenue or resources projected: $4,408,937
- Expenditures projected: $4,814,707
- Expense change from fiscal year 2020 (budgeted): 5.5% increase
- Tax support requested: $405,770
- Tax support current year: $696,799
- Employment change: None. The airport has the equivalent of 19.16 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $8,500 to sponsor the Great Lakes Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives conference