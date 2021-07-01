City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department officials have moved their reception desk to Multicultural Family Center.
The department now will provide in-person, walk-in services, such as registrations and rentals, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the center, 1157 Central Ave., according to an online announcement.
Leisure Services administrative staff will remain at Bunker Hill Golf Course. A dropbox will be maintained at that site for turning in registrations and other paperwork, but reception staff will not be available there.