DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a man in a stolen vehicle led deputies on a high-speed chase near Dickeyville Tuesday morning before fleeing on foot into the woods.
Mitchell L. McAuliffe, 35, was arrested at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on charges of fleeing an officer, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. The release does not include a city of residence for McAuliffe.
Grant County authorities were contacted at 7 a.m. Tuesday about a stolen vehicle that might be traveling through the area. At 7:45 a.m., a deputy located the vehicle heading south on West Banfield Road near Kress Lane, the release stated.
The deputy pursued the vehicle, which sped off. Authorities said the pursuit continued to Indian Creek Road, but the deputy lost sight of the vehicle near Dark Lane.
The deputy found the abandoned vehicle, and other law enforcement were called in to set up a perimeter, according to the release. McAuliffe eventually was located in the woods near Kress Lane and was arrested.