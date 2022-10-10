BELLEVUE, Iowa — A man sought in connection with the shooting death of his wife in Jackson County was set to be tried next month for allegedly assaulting her.
Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, was arrested early Sunday in Jackson County on a warrant charging violation of a no-contact order, according to Richard Rahn, a special agent with Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
A press release issued Saturday night by the DCI reports that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday at Mississippi Ridge Kennels in rural Bellevue.
“Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound,” the release states.
Angela Prichard is listed as the owner of the kennel, according to Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship.
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, the DCI announced that it and the sheriff’s department sought the public’s help in locating Christopher Prichard, identifying the man as “a subject of interest in the investigation.”
A press release issued Sunday morning states that Christopher Prichard was arrested “without incident” and is being held in Jackson County Jail.
Rahn said “there is no danger” to the community now that Christopher Prichard was apprehended. Rahn said the investigation into Angela Prichard’s death is continuing and that an autopsy by the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner would be conducted Sunday.
“We hope to gain more information from that,” Rahn said. “Sometimes, those take a while. We often have to wait for things such as toxicology reports.”
Rahn said Christopher Prichard was arrested on a warrant related to a domestic assault case.
Christopher Prichard was charged in April with domestic assault. Court documents state that Christopher and Angela Prichard “got into a fight” over issues regarding their marriage on April 18 at their home in Bellevue.
Angela Prichard told authorities that during the incident, Christopher Prichard threw a mug at her and slapped her. Angela Prichard then called her son and the son called police, who responded and arrested Christopher Prichard on a charge of domestic assault, documents state.
Last month, Angela Prichard filed for a protective order against Christopher Prichard. A judge approved that order on Friday.
A nonjury trial in the case was scheduled for Nov. 29 in Iowa District Court of Jackson County, according to court documents.
The investigation into Angela Prichard’s death is being conducted by the DCI, sheriff’s department, Iowa State Patrol, Bellevue Police Department, Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Jackson County Conservation, according to a press release.
“That’s not uncommon at all, to have these types of joint investigations,” Rahn said.