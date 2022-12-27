CASCADE, Iowa – The Jones County Board of Supervisors recently approved financial support for the Cascade library project.

The board voted to allocate $50,000 to the project, split over two fiscal years beginning in fiscal year 2024. The funds come from the county’s library capital improvement fund.

