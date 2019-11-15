HANOVER, Ill. — Authorities on Thursday said four people were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday near Hanover.
Thomas J. Trevarthen, 31, of Hanover, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque with serious injuries, according to an Illinois State Police report obtained Thursday.
Two of his passengers — a 5-year-old twin boy and girl from Hanover whose names have not been released — suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to Finley.
Maria L. Dreyer, 50, of Hanover, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to the state police.
The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois 84 north of Hanover. Calls to the state police seeking information about the crash Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful.
On Thursday morning, the ISP released a report that stated that Trevarthen was southbound on Illinois 84 when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and hit head-on a vehicle driven by Dreyer.
The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending, according to Illinois State Police.