Police said a Dubuque boy was hurt Monday night when his bicycle collided with a vehicle.
Cameron B. Dukes, 9, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 6:55 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Jackson and East 24th streets. Police said Christine M. Haupert, 60, of Dubuque, was driving north on Jackson Street when Dukes, who was bicycling east on East 24th, ran a stop sign and collided with Haupert’s vehicle.