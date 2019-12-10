Gathered at the corner of Washington Square on a windy and cold night, local residents on Monday commemorated the victims of gun violence.
For event organizers, it was both a time for remembrance and a call to action.
About 45 people attended this year’s commemoration hosted by Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in Connecticut.
The group has held the event annually since that shooting left more than two dozen dead. The event also calls for governmental action that organizers say could prevent similar deadly shootings.
“What we need to do is simply go and elect the right people, or nothing will change,” said University of Dubuque professor Alan Garfield, who spoke during Monday’s event.
Attendees were asked to read off the names of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. They later sang songs together.
Tim Moothart, chairman of Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence, said organizers hope the annual event inspires residents to support additional firearm regulations.
“May we not have another day like that,” Moothart said. “We all need to be inspired to work for that.”
For this year’s rally, Moot-hart drew special attention to a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution that would add a section specifying the individual right to bear arms.
If the resolution is passed in the Legislature, the matter then would go to the state’s voters.
Moothart said it is unlikely that such legislation would advance to the stage where it goes to voters any time soon, but he believes work still needs to be done now to build opposition to it.
“It’s up to us to inform our friends, neighbors and fellow citizens what impact this bill will have,” he said. “It means that any current restriction we have today for the use of a gun may go away.”
Rally attendee John Eby said he believes regulations on firearms can help curb gun violence.
“The argument against regulation is that it limits freedom, but we impose all sorts of regulations to ensure good behavior and a safe society,” he said. “One of the responsibilities of a government is to protect its citizens.”
Garfield noted that there have been more than 2,000 mass shootings in the U.S. since the Sandy Hook mass shooting in 2012. If legislative action isn’t taken to put more restrictions on gun ownership, he said, that number will only continue to rise.
“There is not a single state that is untouched by this,” Garfield said. “We need to license dangerous things.”