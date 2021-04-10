CASCADE, Iowa — Work is underway to rehabilitate a portion of an almost 100-year-old levee in Cascade that has eroded over the years and is in need of repair.
The city has agreed to cover 20% of the $438,125 project to repair the levee. The U.S. Army Corps, which built the levee in about 1925, will pay the remaining cost, said City Administrator Deanna McCusker.
“The city portion can be paid with work in kind, so the city is providing and hauling riprap to the project site,” she said.
A section of the Coohey Memorial Riverwalk trail, which sits on top of the levee, will be repaired when work for the levee is complete, McCusker said.
“At this moment, we don’t exactly know what the repairs will be to the trail,” she said. “It has been discussed asphalting it, which will create a trail with longevity and will level out any spots that have issues.”
Since she started working for the city in 2014, Cascade has experienced two floods, McCusker said.
McCusker said about 10 years ago, a second levee was placed south of the current levee and reduced the flooding that once occurred regularly.
“The south levee has dramatically helped because before that, the south part of town would flood when it would get water on it,” she said. “The levee system has definitely protected the town from being flooded, and it continues to provide that protection.”
Officials from the U.S. Army Corps told the Telegraph Herald by email the levee was first constructed in response to a flood at the Maquoketa River in 1925.
Repairs were needed after floods in 2008 and 2018 damaged and eroded the riverfront slope of the levee, officials said.
Work to repair the levee was stalled due to inclement weather but began in late March and is expected to be complete sometime this summer.