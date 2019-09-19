The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Faith A. Hoffman, 27, of Belmont, Wis., was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East 16th Street in Dubuque on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
- Anthony D. Miller, 35, was arrested at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Miller failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. in Dubuque after work release on Saturday.
- Rashawn T. Carter II, 20, of 1477 Locust St., No. 4, was arrested at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest Arterial on charges of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and possession of marijuana.
- Kendra K. Stoner, 39, of Durango, Iowa, reported fraud totaling $800 at 11:25 a.m. Monday.
- James W. Pearson, 62, of Asbury, Iowa, reported fraud totaling $9,500 at 1 p.m. Saturday.
- Flexsteel Industries Inc., 501 Seippel Road, reported the theft of $1,000 from the business at about 8:55 a.m. Friday.