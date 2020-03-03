Applications are being accepted for City Life, the City of Dubuque’s free citizen academy program.
The program offers residents an opportunity to learn more about the city’s services and staff, according to a press release. Participants tour municipal facilities and learn more about city programs.
The program features six sessions held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings, April 21, 23, 28 and 30, and May 5 and 7.
Dinner is provided each evening.
Space is limited to 25 participants. Applications are due by April 10.
Visit cityofdubuque.org/citylife or contact City of Dubuque Community Engagement Coordinator Temwa Phiri at 563-589-4180 or tphiri@cityofdubuque.org for more information.