Dubuque’s city manager is recommending the city contribute $1 million toward the construction of a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa.
City Council members will consider the request at their meeting on Monday, May 16. City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommends contributing $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project, as initially requested by Travel Dubuque.
Van Milligen said the project would directly benefit the city by drawing tourists to the area, including Dubuque.
“I really see this as a once-in-a-generation project,” Van Milligen said. “Just like the America’s River project, I think this project will be of the same magnitude.”
The $188 million America’s River project was a riverfront revitalization effort that included the Grand River Center, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and Mississippi Riverwalk.
Last month, Go the Distance Baseball announced $80 million in private investment for development projects at the Field of Dreams through 2025, including nine ballfields, a 104-room boutique hotel, 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse, outdoor concert amphitheater, team dormitories and a recreational vehicle park.
Subsequently, a proposal for a permanent, 3,000-seat stadium adjacent to the movie site has been unveiled. The ballpark project is expected to cost more than $50 million. A new nonprofit called This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. would have oversight of the stadium and have a long-term lease agreement for the stadium’s land with Go the Distance Baseball.
The permanent stadium’s backers have stated it could support additional MLB games through expanded temporary seating, but it also will be used to host a wide range of events, including collegiate tournaments, baseball camps, concerts and corporate events.
Dubuque County supervisors already approved $5 million of their American Rescue Plan Act allocation to the stadium project, and Dyersville City Council members pledged $1 million.
City Administrator Mick Michel said Friday that the City Council there on Monday will consider approving the submission of a $12.5 million Destination Iowa grant application for the stadium project. The new state program will distribute $100 million in ARPA funds to community tourism projects throughout Iowa.
Van Milligen said the development at the Field of Dreams site is estimated to increase annual hotel night bookings in the area by 67,000 per year and raise the City of Dubuque’s hotel/motel tax revenue by $420,000 per year.
“Most of the hotels are in Dubuque, so we are going to be a very big beneficiary,” he said. “The city will very quickly get its investment back.”
Van Milligen added that the city has partnered with Dubuque County before on economic development projects, such as the city and the county jointly funding the land acquisition for the creation of the Southwest Arterial.
Dubuque officials already set aside all of the $26.5 million the city will receive in federal ARPA funds for a range of projects.
Van Milligen said that $1 million would be diverted to support the Field of Dreams project by funding the city’s $1 million project to purchase tipper carts for citywide trash collection using fiscal year 2022 Dubuque Racing Association rent instead of ARPA funds. In 2022, the city will receive $4 million from the DRA, about $2 million more than the city received last year.
“We didn’t have to cut any projects for this,” Van Milligen said. “Our projected revenues from the DRA were exceeded, and we are able to fund something that we were going to fund with ARPA dollars.”
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said the funding from the city for the Field of Dreams stadium would lead to a direct benefit for the city through increases in tourism revenue.
“It shows a community partnership,” Rahe said. “The benefits that will come back to the community are significant.”
Reached Friday by the Telegraph Herald, Council Member Susan Farber said the project would directly benefit both the county and the city.
“The Field of Dreams is a home run for everybody,” she said. “We will have a lot of people staying in Dubuque and traveling through and visiting Dubuque because of this project.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said she also supports the funding allocation.
“I think it’s a fabulous opportunity for our entire region,” she said. “This is going to be a multipurpose stadium that the whole community can enjoy and benefit from.”