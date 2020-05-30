Just like the past several summers, Jody Lovett can be found in the kitchen of Massey Marina on nights and weekends, serving food and greeting boaters and patrons.
This year, however, she is doing so as the boss.
Lovett and her husband, Shawn Kelly, both of Dubuque, are the new owners of Rivers Massey Marina, which reopened earlier this month. Pattie Marks, who had owned Massey Marina since 2010, stepped away from the business in October.
As a veteran staff member at Massey Marina, Lovett had the necessary experience to serve as its next owner. Kelly also was no stranger to the territory.
“I’ve been boating out of Massey my whole life,” he said. “My parents have had a boat down there since 1974. My parents’ friends ran (Massey Marina) when I was a kid … so we’ve been around a long time.”
The change in ownership meant a slight name change, with the addition of “Rivers,” which is Kelly’s nickname.
Lovett put her stamp on the business through the restaurant’s new slogan: “You Gotta Lovett.”
Lovett also introduced some new menu options, such as pizza, while maintaining longtime crowd favorites like jalapeno poppers. In the first seven days following reopening, they sold more than 600 poppers, she said.
“We try to keep everything local,” Lovett said. “We get all of our meat from vendors in Bellevue, and we use Martin Bros. (Distributing), which is all Iowa products.”
In addition to food, Rivers Massey Marina also hosts a small bait shack, where Kelly sells crawlers, leeches, hooks and other small fishing necessities. They also will have fishing equipment for children to borrow, he said.
“If a kid comes down to fish, we’ll have stuff to make it so they can go fishing if they don’t have stuff,” he said. “We’re trying to make it more kid-friendly.”
Reopening a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging, but Lovett said patrons have been understanding of social-distancing requirements. Currently, only 18 guests are permitted inside the restaurant at a time, with 20 in outdoor seating.
Rivers Massey Marina plans to host bands on Saturdays after restrictions on live entertainment are lifted. When conditions permit, Lovett said, they also have plans for other events, such as a family fun day on Father’s Day and a tractor pull.
“It’s a good, safe, fun, family-friendly atmosphere,” Lovett said. “Especially during these times, we want people to be able to get out and … just enjoy having the summer, being outside, coming down for the good food and just enjoying being together.”