A Dubuque man accused of biting off the nose of another man Saturday was arrested again Monday on charges stemming from an incident last month.
Blayre A. Ward, 24, of 930 W. Locust St., was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday at Dubuque County Jail on warrants charging assault with injury and assault.
Court documents state that Ward assaulted Dylan L. Dahlman, 21, of 2776 Central Ave., No. 2, during a disturbance at about 1:25 a.m. Sept. 27 in the area of East 16th Street and Central Avenue.
Dahlman fell to the ground after being punched, and Ward kicked Dahlman twice, according to documents.
Ward then allegedly punched Crystal A. Paar, 40, of 21311/2 Jackson St. Paar told authorities that she had been walking north on Central Avenue when she saw Ward assault Dahlman.
Ward was arrested early Sunday on charges of willful injury causing serious injury, first-degree harassment, assault causing injury, fourth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
He is accused of biting off the nose of Scott M. Plumley, 44, of 2836 Central Ave., and assaulting Austin J. Plumley, 21, of Guttenberg, Iowa, during a disturbance Saturday.