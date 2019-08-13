The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments
reported:
- Michael K. Zambon, 27, of 1293 Bluff St., No. 6, was arrested at about 7:55 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Bluff Street on charges of domestic assault with injury, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that Zambon assaulted Melissa M. Meyers, 23, of Galena, Ill., a short time earlier in the 1500 block of Bluff Street.
- Tyler J. Schetgen, 31, of 728 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West First Street on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state Schetgen assaulted Guy M. Richman, 58, a resident of Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St., at the facility a short time earlier.
Alisha L. Freiderick, 35, of 2065-7 Pasadena Drive, was arrested at 5:50 a.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Freiderick assaulted Taurean K. Fields, 37, at their residence in the presence of their 1-year-old son on July 28.