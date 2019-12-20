Salvation Army
The Salvation Army of Dubuque's 2019 holiday campaign is at least $25,000 behind last year's effort. 

The organization provided the update today. The group aims to raise $225,000, about $118,000 of which would come from red kettles manned by bell-ringers throughout the area. The kettles campaign runs through Christmas Eve, while donations will be solicited via mail through mid-January. 

"While donations are down, the need continues to climb," the local Salvation Army said in a press release. 

Money raised during the effort supports efforts such as food distribution to the needy, fine arts programming for children, activities for seniors and a community garden. The Salvation Army also plans to start volunteer emergency disaster services training next year. 

"All of these programs are dependent on the kettle campaign," the release stated. 

