Police said a vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian Saturday in Dubuque.
Carole J. Young, 61, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said a vehicle driven by Valeta A. Brown, 89, of Dubuque, turned south onto Central Avenue from 24th Street at 5 p.m., striking Young. Brown then drove from the scene.
Brown was cited with failure to maintain control and leaving the scene of an accident.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.