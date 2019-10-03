Deer hunting season is underway for Iowa bowhunters, but the threat of an animal-killing disease is on the minds of many Dubuque County sportsmen and -women.
In January, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced the first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in Dubuque County. The deer-specific, always-fatal neurological ailment results in emaciation, abnormal behavior and loss of body functions.
The disease has become increasingly prevalent in parts of the Midwest, though very few confirmed cases have been documented in Iowa. And while none of the 42 deer killed in an ensuing special hunt in Dubuque County in January and February had CWD, state officials and local hunters are taking extra precautions this season.
“Everybody talks about it,” said Mike Laugesen, who hunts in northeast Dubuque County. “We’re definitely fearful of it.”
Although there have been no reported cases of CWD in humans, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to not eat meat from infected animals.
TESTINGThis hunting season, Iowa DNR officials aim to collect as many deer samples as possible to determine whether the disease has proliferated in Dubuque County and the surrounding area. A deer management zone has been established encompassing the city of Dubuque and surrounding areas.
Chris Ensminger, wildlife research section supervisor for the Iowa DNR, said officials want to collect at least 250 samples from the management zone and at least 250 samples from elsewhere in the county.
“What we’re trying to find out now is the prevalence,” Ensminger said. “Hopefully, we won’t find any more infected animals.”
To help reach the DNR’s quota, an additional 350 antlerless deer tags will be made available to hunters, with the requirement that those animals be hunted in the management zone and that the carcasses be tested for CWD.
In the 2017-18 hunting season, more than 2,100 deer were killed in the county.
Throughout the rifle and shotgun seasons, set for this winter, a testing station will be set up at Swiss Valley Nature Center just outside of Dubuque, Ensminger said. There also will be a dumpster for disposing of deer carcasses.
Samples also will be collected from surrounding eastern Iowa counties, including 500 from Clayton County, 250 from Jackson County and 75 from Delaware County.
Clayton County is one of three other counties in the state in which the disease has been found, with six confirmed cases, but there have not been any confirmed cases in Delaware or Jackson counties.
Sampling stations also have been established in southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois, with both states’ natural resources agencies aiming to collect deer samples this hunting season.
CONCERNS
Laugesen said many local hunters worry that CWD will become as prevalent in Dubuque County as it is in southwest Wisconsin.
Nearly 400 of the 1,060 deer that tested positive for CWD in Wisconsin from April 2018 to the end of March were located in Iowa County, while about another 75 came from Crawford, Grant and Lafayette counties.
“It’s not looking too promising out in Wisconsin,” Laugesen said. “I hope it stays out of our area.”
Kelly Tollefson, a hunter from Grant County, said chronic wasting disease remains a concern for many hunters and has become a motivation for some to turn away from the sport.
“There are a lot of hunters that have quit because of it,” Tollefson said. “They’re not able to consume what they are hunting.”
But some hunters aren’t as worried.
Dan Reich hunts with his three sons and wife near Sherrill, Iowa. He said he wishes he would have gotten his deer tested last year. But the existence of the disease in Dubuque County won’t deter him from hunting and eating his kills this season.
“We should probably test it to be on the safe side, but I haven’t given it any thought at all,” Reich said.
Joe Funston, a hunter from Galena, Ill., said he thinks CWD is rare enough in Jo Daviess County that he believes it doesn’t pose any significant threat. At least 40 cases of CWD have been confirmed in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
“I don’t see it as that big of a concern,” Funston said. “Even if a deer does test positive, there’s no evidence of humans being able to get it.”
PROCESSING WORRIES
The disease has scared off some meat processors, though, who worry about potentially mixing infected meat with the rest of their stock.
Dan Wheeler, owner of Dan’s Locker in Earlville, Iowa, said he has limited his processing to deer meat that already has been cut away from the carcass — a step that reduces the risk of disease spread through leftover animal waste — and he won’t accept any deer that has tested positive for CWD.
“If it is positive, I don’t want that in my plant,” Wheeler said. “It’s just not worth it to have that happen.”
Hauber Brand Meats, of Dickeyville, Wis., stopped accepting whole deer carcasses years ago when CWD was confirmed in the area. Today, the business only accepts already-trimmed meat.
“We quit when CWD came out,” said owner Bob Brand. “People were really worried about it.”
Many lockers, such as Edgewood Locker in Clayton County, still accept deer carcasses. Terry Kerns, who co-owns Edgewood Locker, argued that lockers not fully processing a deer carcass opens up the possibility of exposing hunters to other diseases.
“If the animal isn’t treated right, you will get sick from so many other things that can go wrong, like E. coli,” Kerns said. “We believe it’s important for us to control what we can control.”
Despite concerns from residents in the area, Ensminger hopes hunters aren’t discouraged by the presence of CWD, adding that continued hunting is the best way to help manage the spread of the disease.
“Keep hunting is the important thing,” Ensminger said. “If (hunters) change their behavior, then that makes it more difficult.”