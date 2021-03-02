GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members recently turned down a proposal to install underground utility cables along the recently reconstructed Spring Street.
Council members unanimously turned down the proposal, citing the cost of such a project.
City Administrator Mark Moran said the overhead cables that run along Spring Street will be taken down as part of the Illinois Department of Transportation project to reconstruct the road, which is a portion of U.S. 20 through the city. The project is expected to begin in 2022.
Moran said Jo-Carroll Energy, which is responsible for the re-installation of its utility cables when the project is complete, stated it would re-install the cables underground if the city would assist with the added cost to do so, which was estimated to be $1.56 million.
Moran said the Illinois DOT stated it would not assist in covering the cost of such a project and that city staff were unable to find any eligible grants to reduce the price either.
“It would have been convenient to underground the cables, but the City Council agreed that the cost was too high,” Moran said.