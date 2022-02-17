Dubuque City Council members on Wednesday gave their approval to a maximum property tax rate that is lower than the current rate but higher than city staff recommendations.
Council members voted, 5-1, to set the city’s maximum total levy amount for the fiscal year 2023 budget at $26,447,160, which equates to a maximum property tax rate of $9.81 per $1,000 of assessed value when the city’s debt service levy is included. The current rate is $9.89 per $1,000.
Council Member David Resnick cast the lone dissenting vote.
With the maximum approved, council members only can maintain or decrease that amount when approving the city’s budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. If council members give final approval to a tax rate of $9.81 per $1,000, the average homeowner would see an increase of $30.35 on the city portion of their property taxes.
The approved maximum property tax amount is higher than city staff’s recommendation. City Manager Mike Van Milligen proposed a maximum rate of $9.71 per $1,000, which would have generated the same amount of property tax dollars as the current fiscal year. The city’s proposal would have resulted in a $22.74 city property tax increase for the average Dubuque homeowner.
However, council members said they do not necessarily intend to set the tax rate for the new budget at the maximum amount.
Council Member Ric Jones said the higher rate gives the city flexibility because council members have not yet heard staff budget proposals.
“I hope to end up at the city manager’s recommendation,” he said.
While the maximum rate set by the council would be lower than the current rate, Dubuque homeowners still could pay more due to an increase in assessed residential property values in the city. The assessed value of the average home in Dubuque rose by about 9% from $146,467 to $156,503.
Commercial, industrial and multi-residential properties would see tax decreases with the new maximum rate.
Council Member Danny Sprank, who proposed the higher maximum rate, said he wants the council to have enough financial leeway during budget discussions to properly fund projects that would advance the city’s goals and priorities.
“I work in construction, and I have been seeing price increases for materials,” he said. “If we don’t have this cushion, we may not be able to buy the things our staff need.”
Council Member Laura Roussell echoed Sprank’s sentiments, saying she ultimately will aim to set a lower tax rate when the budget is finalized.
“I want to make sure we provide all the services that our residents expect, but not ask for a dollar more than necessary,” she said.
Resnick said the council should follow city staff’s recommendation to ensure residents are not taxed more than they should be.
“The budget we are going to see is a budget based on that $9.72 rate, so the reasons for extending it and going beyond that, I don’t understand,” he said.
The city will hold a series of budget hearings over the next seven weeks before adopting a fiscal year 2023 budget, which must be done by March 31.