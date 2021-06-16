CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade community members will be able to voice their thoughts on the future of the city’s public library.
The Cascade City Council voted, 4-1, this week to enter into an agreement with Dubuque-based FEH Design to start the process of researching options for the library and gathering community input. Council member Bill Hosch cast the lone dissenting vote.
“In the scope of the agreement, (FEH Design) would check off a lot of our questions and answers and boxes, and it would tell us where the city sits on the idea of a new library,” Mayor Greg Staner said.
FEH Design will look into several possible plans for the Cascade Public Library’s future, developing conceptual designs and estimated costs. One option being considered is finding a location to build a new library building, while another is examining the feasibility of expanding the current building.
FEH Design also will help gather input from Cascade residents about what they would like to see happen to the library and if they would be willing to contribute to construction costs.
“In order to do this project, the people in town have to get behind it financially, because that’s how money is going to get raised,” Staner said. “If they don’t want a new library in Cascade, it won’t happen.”
Cascade Public Library Director Melissa Kane said the library has outgrown its current location, which is about 50 years old, and discussions have been ongoing for years to figure out a solution.
“It’s kind of an exploratory phase to see what the community wants and see what they will support us in doing,” she said.
City Administrator Deanna McCusker said the timeline for getting the designs and community input would be discussed at a future library board meeting.
The cost to have FEH help with the research will be $21,000, which will come from the public library’s budget.
That cost was the one concern Hosch had at Monday’s meeting, however, especially if a new library isn’t eventually built.
“All of a sudden, you’ve got $21,000 tied up in it, and it’s awfully hard not to justify going ahead with a major project,” he said.
Staner said the council isn’t obligated to take any additional steps after this conceptual phase, and further steps would require the council to vote on a new agreement. He also stressed that FEH is going to assess whether it would be more cost-effective to improve the library’s current building instead of building a new one.
Other council members agreed that it will be good to hear the community’s thoughts on the project and see what the potential construction options are.
“Then it’s not just the five of us making an opinionated decision (on a library project), there’s research behind it,” Council Member Andy Kelchen said.