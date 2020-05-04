Building permits issued in Dubuque County in March with values of at least $50,000:
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
- Pine Box LLP, 1789 Elm St., $86,700. Interior office buildout for a new tenant. Add dividing walls in five offices with doors
- Caradco Landlord LLC, 955 Washington St., $100,000. Interior remodel to Brazen restaurant.
- Walter Development LLC, 7425 Chavenelle Road, $500,000. Construct a 22,058-square-foot addition to the existing building.
- Three Amigos LLC, 898 Jackson St., $95,000. Interior buildout for a new tenant, Midwest Girl.
- BVM-PHS Senior Housing Inc., 1100 Carmel Drive, $362,452. Install a sprinkler system for Buildings A, B and C.
- United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, 1638 Central Ave., $103,545. Interior remodel.
- City of Dubuque, 10944 Airport Road, $1,475,000. New steel hangar for Cottingham & Butler.
- City of Dubuque, 10920 Airport Road, $1,650,000. Building new hangar for McCoy Group.
Commercial foundation only
- City of Dubuque, 10944 Airport Road, $120,000. Foundation only for a future airplane hangar.
- City of Dubuque, 10920 Airport Road, $120,000. Foundation only for a future airplane hangar.