Walking past the McCoy house in Dubuque one day in 1963, Connie Hingtgen was struck by curiosity. What had happened to Don McCoy, a boy two years her senior who she hadn’t seen in a while?
Stopping in to ask, Connie spoke to Don’s mother and learned that he had joined the U.S. Air Force about one month earlier and was stationed in San Antonio.
“Deep down inside, I knew I liked him,” Connie recalled recently. “I should say I loved him. It was an intuition or instinct.”
Don learned of Connie’s visit in a letter from his mother.
“My mother wrote me saying how nice and wonderful of a girl Connie was,” Don said. “She gave Connie my address, and I started getting letters from Connie.”
Over the next four years, Connie and Don wrote back and forth, pledging their love for one another and eventually deciding to marry. The ceremony was held on July 22, 1967, just after Don was discharged from the Air Force.
Though they did not have the traditional courtship of dances and dates, Don and Connie have remained devoted to one another for nearly 55 years of marriage.
Their story starts years before the letters, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. Don’s cousin married Connie’s uncle, and at their baby’s baptism, Don was named godfather and Connie’s sister was named godmother.
About a year later, in 1961, Don and Connie, then 15 and 13, saw one another at W&W Roller Rink.
“Our paths crossed, and she recognized me,” Don said. “She had the most beautiful smile on her face, and I said to myself, ‘I’m going to skate with her for the moonlight skate.’”
In the following years, they weren’t going steady, but they were good friends and saw each other often on Friday nights at the skating rink.
“We were too young to fall in love, not knowing if we were really meant to be the ones for each other,” Don said.
After San Antonio, Don served at March Air Reserve Base in California.
“How exciting it was to get those perfume-scented love letters,” Don said. “They made an airman’s heart skip a beat.”
When he had a week of leave, he met up with Connie, and they discussed their future.
“When he came home on his first leave, I knew something was going to develop out of it,” Connie said.
In 1965, Don was ordered to report to Ramstein, Germany, for a two-year posting. He had two weeks with Connie before he had to leave.
“It was a hard, tearful goodbye,” Don said. “Our love for each other had grown immensely during this time of our letter-writing.”
Connie, still a high school student, remained devoted to Don, and they decided to get engaged. She skipped the dances, and everyone knew that she was waiting for Don.
“My dad said, ‘Remember, if you accept this ring from him, that means it’s final,’” Connie said. “’There can’t be a Dear John letter.’ ... Deep in my heart, I never thought of it.”
When Don returned to Dubuque, he got a job at Northwest Bell Telephone Co. Seventeen days later, he and Connie, then 21 and 19, were married at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with a reception at Happy’s Place and a dinner at Timmerman’s Supper Club.
“After Mass, Connie’s mother and dad invited everyone to their house for sweet rolls, and everyone from both sides of our family got a chance to get acquainted,” Don said. “... Our hearts were filled with so much joy and happiness. The void of not being together for years was now filled, and our life could really begin.”
After a honeymoon in the Wisconsin Dells, they moved into a mobile home. The couple used to joke that they were so poor, the mice gave them cheese.
In 1969, their daughter Ann was born. Connie made her own maternity clothes and embroidered curtains for the baby’s room.
In 1971, they bought a house and had a second child, son Timothy.
Every Sunday, the family went to church, followed by a stop at Dairy Queen, a visit to the grandparents and a Sunday drive into Wisconsin or Illinois or down to Bellevue, Iowa. Each year, they took a fishing trip to Minnesota.
Highlights over the years include birthdays when Connie would bake a cake and when the family would celebrate baptisms, first communions, confirmations and holidays with friends and relatives.
The children participated in 4-H, and every year, the McCoys enjoyed the Dubuque County Fair. Ann and Timothy earned spending money for the fair by helping Don in the garden. Connie canned the vegetables, making sauces and vegetable soups.
Every year, the McCoys prepared for the Fourth of July, often hosting parties at their home and never missing the fireworks and air show.
Don retired in 2003 after 37 years with the telephone company. After the children were older, Connie took over house cleaning jobs from Don’s mother before working at Betty Jane Candies.
Every anniversary, Don and Connie celebrate with a dinner at Timmerman’s.
They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Daughter Ann said her parents’ faith and their dedication to being honest has been passed down.
“They’ve always been very close and open and honest with not only us (children) but also between themselves,” Ann said.
Connie enjoys sewing, and Don is active in the American Legion. They say that two songs, John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane” and Randy Travis’ “Forever and Ever, Amen,” describe their life.
“We’ve come a long way since our love letter-writing days, but there is still thunder and fire burning in our hearts for each other as there was back then,” Don said.