PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- The family of a Prairie du Chien teen has settled a lawsuit brought against the local school district.
Dennis and Talmadge Knight and Talmadge’s guardian Robert Parsons have agreed to dismiss the case against the Prairie du Chien Area School District in exchange for $17,500, according to court documents.
The three sued the district and its employees in La Crosse County Circuit Court for negligence after a principal caused a chemical burn on Talmadge’s hand in 2018.
Talmadge, then 14, was burned when then-Bluff View Intermediate School Principal Aaron Amundson rubbed a cleaning agent on Knight’s hand to remove something written on it.
A jury acquitted Amundson of child abuse during a criminal trial in August 2018, and he later resigned from his principal position in May 2019.