EAST DUBUQUE, lll. — East Dubuque and Galena will allow restaurants and bars to begin serving customers outside this week.
On Tuesday, City Council members for both cities approved proposals allowing for the businesses to establish outdoor consumption areas that they can use to seat and serve customers. The proposals were created after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would allow businesses to utilize outdoor seating starting Friday, May 29.
Under the state’s guidelines, all tables have to be kept 6 feet apart and waiters must wear masks.
East Dubuque
East Dubuque’s rules, which were unanimously approved by council members, allow all liquor license holders to create outdoor consumption areas, contingent on them submitting an application and insurance information to the city.
Along with being able to serve customers on any existing outdoor consumption areas on their property, City Manager Loras Herrig said businesses also will be allowed to set up tables in the parking spaces outside of their establishments.
Sidewalks must be kept open for pedestrians, and the consumption areas must not extend past the parking spaces and into the street. Herrig said all consumption areas must be visibly designated.
“We’re trying to keep them in an area because the street will still be open,” he said. “We’re not looking to cause problems.”
Herrig noted that any alcohol served outdoors must be consumed inside the designated consumption areas. Anyone consuming alcohol outside of the designated areas could be issued open-container citations by police.
The outdoor serving areas can be open from 8 a.m. to midnight seven days per week through June 29.
Brenda McDowell, co-owner of Midtown Marina, said her business will greatly benefit. She intends to start serving customers on the marina’s outdoor patio area on Friday.
“It’s going to be huge,” McDowell said. “It will at least allow us to open up to some capacity, so this is helpful for us.”
Herrig said businesses will be allowed to set up their outdoor seating on Thursday in order to be ready to serve customers starting Friday morning.
Galena
Galena’s rules, which council members there also passed unanimously, also close Main Street from Gear to Meeker streets to vehicular traffic.
Similar to East Dubuque, restaurants and bars will be allowed to use the parking spaces in front of their businesses to establish outdoor consumption areas. No live or broadcast music will be allowed in any consumption areas. Outdoor games also are prohibited.
The consumption areas can open at 6 a.m. They can stay open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Businesses outside of downtown also will be allowed to utilize street parking to establish seating areas but must close one hour earlier than the Main Street bars and restaurants.
Council Member Chris Allendorf said the proposal would help to bring tourism back to the struggling downtown.
“I think the city has done a good job putting forward some common-sense proposals here,” Allendorf said. “This will help allow these businesses to have a little more traffic down there,”
Nanette Glasgow, the owner of Victory Cafe on Main Street, said her business and many others desperately need to start attracting customers again.
“We really need to open up and get some business down there before Galena is a lost city,” she said.