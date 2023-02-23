Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said a woman beat a 14-year-old boy with a metal floor lamp pole, sending him to a hospital in Dubuque.
Ty’Teanna M. Williams, 32, of 2750 Washington St., was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on a charge of aggravated assault causing injury.
Court documents state that Williams got angry with the boy because he had a laptop computer he wasn’t supposed to use and grabbed the pole, striking the boy with it about five times.
The boy walked to Jefferson Middle School, 1100 Althauser St., to seek help. School staff called police at 9:50 a.m.
The boy had an approximate 1-inch laceration on his left temple, bruises and a small abrasion on his left wrist. Police took him to Finley for treatment.
Williams arrived at the hospital while the boy was being treated, and she was arrested.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.