A former Dubuque assistant city manager has returned in a new role.
On Tuesday, the city announced that Teri Goodmann on Monday started in the newly created role of director of strategic partnerships, a part-time position.
She will be paid an annual salary of $99,855 and will be required to work 30 hours per week.
Her responsibilities will include “interacting with local, state and federal legislative bodies, government agencies and the city’s partners to represent the City’s business plans, partnerships and interests,” according to a press release.
Goodmann resigned last summer after holding the role of assistant city manager since 2007, citing “family priorities” as the reason for her departure.
That position has remained vacant since her departure and is being eliminated.