PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science has been recognized for efforts to promote inclusivity, according to a press release.
The American Society for Engineering Education recently awarded the college a bronze level diversity recognition.
The accolade reflects the institution’s efforts to support underrepresented groups in engineering; assess institutional climate, policies and culture; and start programs that reduce barriers between the K-12 system and higher education.