A pair of Dubuque efforts aim to assist with Ukraine relief.

Encore Salon will offer $10 haircuts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2 at the salon, 1076 University Ave., according to a social media post.

All proceeds will assist Irena Laura Yoder in bringing her family from Ukraine to the United States.

Yoder is a phlebotomist at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. She and her younger son live in Dubuque, but the rest of her family lives in her native Ukraine.

Donations may be made by emailing encoresalondbq@gmail.com

Separately, local artists are planning a “Paint for Ukraine Kids” to be held at Captured on Canvas, a painting studio at Kennedy Mall, 555 JFK Road.

The date is still to be determined, according to a social media post.

For a cost of $40, participants will receive a guided, step-by-step lesson to paint Ukraine’s national flower, the sunflower, using Ukrainian watercolors.

Proceeds will benefit Voices of the Children Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing emergency assistance and evacuation assistance for Ukrainian refugees.

Register at dbqartstudio.com/events/paint-for-ukraine-kids.

