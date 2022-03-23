A pair of Dubuque efforts aim to assist with Ukraine relief.
Encore Salon will offer $10 haircuts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2 at the salon, 1076 University Ave., according to a social media post.
All proceeds will assist Irena Laura Yoder in bringing her family from Ukraine to the United States.
Yoder is a phlebotomist at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. She and her younger son live in Dubuque, but the rest of her family lives in her native Ukraine.
Donations may be made by emailing encoresalondbq@gmail.com
Separately, local artists are planning a “Paint for Ukraine Kids” to be held at Captured on Canvas, a painting studio at Kennedy Mall, 555 JFK Road.
The date is still to be determined, according to a social media post.
For a cost of $40, participants will receive a guided, step-by-step lesson to paint Ukraine’s national flower, the sunflower, using Ukrainian watercolors.
Proceeds will benefit Voices of the Children Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing emergency assistance and evacuation assistance for Ukrainian refugees.
Register at dbqartstudio.com/events/paint-for-ukraine-kids.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.