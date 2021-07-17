Oak Crest Drive and part of Berkley Place in Dubuque were closed for a little over three hours Saturday morning as police responded to a mental health call.
Lt. Brendan Welsh said that police responded to reports that an individual armed with a firearm was having a mental health crisis just before 9 a.m. within a home on Oak Crest Drive.
That individual was "taken into custody safely" and transported to a local hospital by about 12:20 p.m., Welsh said. No one was injured.
Welsh said that to keep others out of the area and to ensure everyone's safety, traffic was blocked and residents were told to stay inside their homes until the situation was resolved.